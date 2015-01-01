SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Escobar Lux M, Mayorga Merino M, Viviescas A, Escobar JM. Curr. Opin. Psychol. 2023; 52: e101642.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.copsyc.2023.101642

37442081

Low and middle-income countries have a greater risk of living in poverty, being exposed to violence, and being serviced by precarious health systems. The COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of mitigation strategies have exacerbated these conditions of vulnerability. COVID-19 led to an increase in prevalence and awareness of existing mental health problems and healthcare gaps. Children and adolescents' mental health worsened as the pandemic progressed; their daily routines and development opportunities were affected mainly by school closures, limited peer interaction, and changed family dynamics. Understanding how various vulnerabilities can position children and adolescents at greater risk of developing a mental illness, partly because of their neuropsychological immaturity, should be a priority in this population given psychological stressors such as the COVID-19 pandemic.


Language: en

Mental health; COVID-19 pandemic; Children and adolescents mental health; Mental health stressors

