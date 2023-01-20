Abstract

BACKGROUND: Novel strategies are required to address rising overdose deaths across the globe. We sought to identify the breadth and depth of the existing evidence around electronic harm reduction (e-harm reduction) interventions that aimed to reduce the harms associated with substance use.



METHODS: We conducted a scoping review according to the PRISMA-ScR and PRISMA for Searching guidelines. A health sciences librarian systematically searched seven health databases from inception until January 20, 2023. Citation chaining and reference lists of included studies were searched to identify additional articles. Two reviewers independently screened, extracted and charted the data. Additionally, we conducted a gray literature search and environmental scan to supplement the findings.



RESULTS: A total of 51 studies met the criteria for inclusion (30 peer-reviewed articles and 21 non-peer reviewed). Most peer-reviewed studies were conducted in Western countries (USA = 23, Canada = 3, Europe = 3, China = 1) and among adult samples (adult = 27, youth/adults =1, unspecified = 2). Study designs were predominantly quantitative (n = 24), with a minority using qualitative (n = 4) or mixed methods (n = 2). Most e-harm reduction interventions were harm reduction (n = 15), followed by education (n = 6), treatment (n = 2), and combined/other approaches (n = 7). Interventions utilized web-based/mobile applications (n = 15), telephone/telehealth (n = 10), and other technology (n = 5).



CONCLUSIONS: While e-harm reduction technology is promising, further research is required to establish the efficacy and effectiveness of these novel interventions.

