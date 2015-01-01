Abstract

AIM: In this study, it was aimed to compare parental attachment and childhood traumas in adolescents with NSSI with healthy peers.



METHODS: Fifty adolescents aged 14-18 years with lifetime NSSI and 56 healthy peers were included in the study. Inventory of Statements About Self-injury (ISAS), The Parental Bonding Instrument (PBI) and Child Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ-28) scales were used.



RESULTS: Eighty-two percentage of the NSSI group and 70% of the control group were girls. The mean age was 15.6 ± 1.1 years in the NSSI group and 15.3 ± 0.9 years in the control group. There was no significant difference between the groups in terms of age and gender. The NSSI group had more negative scores than the control group in terms of childhood traumas and attachment characteristics to both mother and father. The analyses showed that mother PBI care/control and sexual abuse score had a relationship with both ISAS Autonomic Functions and ISAS Social Functions scores.



CONCLUSIONS: These results suggest that secure attachment with the mother may be protective for both the autonomic and social functions of the NSSI. Therefore, interventions for dysfunctional parental attachment may prevent the development of NSSI.

