|
Citation
|
Quílez Trasobares N, Chicote Carasa Y, Barea Mendoza JA, García Fuentes C, Chico Fernández M, Borruel Nacenta S. Emergencias 2023; 35(4): 315-317.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Lesiones por cinturón: presentación clínica y necesidad de cirugía
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SEMES - Sociedad Española de Medicina de Urgencias y Emergencias)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
37439430
|
Abstract
|
Seat belt injuries constitute a specific syndrome. The radiological data found are classified as "hard" or "soft" signs. Its association with the need for surgery has been suggested. A single-center retrospective study in a trauma ICU is described. Includes 83 patients with severe trauma and belt injury. 49.4% presented hemodynamic instability on admission. In the CT, 12% present "soft" signs, 14.5% "hard" signs and 60.2% both signs. Frequently the presence of "hard" signs is associated with the need for urgent surgery (77%), the association being significant for hemoperitoneum and pneumoperitoneum. Patients with hemodynamic instability undergo surgery more frequently (72.5% vs 48.8% p <0.028) and earlier, 3h (IQR 1.25-4) versus 8h (IQR 2-16), although not significantly. In our series, hemodynamic instability and the need for urgent surgery were observed in more than half of the cases, where the CT findings were an important tool in the early surgical management of these patients. [translated by Google Translate]
Language: en