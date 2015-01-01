Abstract

Seat belt injuries constitute a specific syndrome. The radiological data found are classified as "hard" or "soft" signs. Its association with the need for surgery has been suggested. A single-center retrospective study in a trauma ICU is described. Includes 83 patients with severe trauma and belt injury. 49.4% presented hemodynamic instability on admission. In the CT, 12% present "soft" signs, 14.5% "hard" signs and 60.2% both signs. Frequently the presence of "hard" signs is associated with the need for urgent surgery (77%), the association being significant for hemoperitoneum and pneumoperitoneum. Patients with hemodynamic instability undergo surgery more frequently (72.5% vs 48.8% p <0.028) and earlier, 3h (IQR 1.25-4) versus 8h (IQR 2-16), although not significantly. In our series, hemodynamic instability and the need for urgent surgery were observed in more than half of the cases, where the CT findings were an important tool in the early surgical management of these patients. [translated by Google Translate]



===



Las lesiones por cinturón de seguridad constituyen un síndrome específico. Los datos radiológicos encontrados se clasifican como signos "hard" o soft". Se ha sugerido su asociación con la necesidad de cirugía. Se describe estudio retrospectivo unicéntrico en una UCI de trauma. Incluye 83 pacientes con trauma grave y lesión por cinturón. El 49,4% presentan inestabilidad hemodinámica al ingreso. En la TC el 12% presentan signos "soft",14,5% signos "hard" y el 60,2% ambos signos. De forma frecuente la presencia de signos "hard" se asocia con la necesidad de cirugía urgente (77%), siendo significativa la asociación para hemoperitoneo y neumoperitoneo. Los pacientes con inestabilidad hemodinámica se intervienen más frecuentemente (72,5% vs 48,8% p <0,028) y de forma más precoz 3h (RIC 1,25-4) versus 8h (RIC 2-16) aunque no significativa. En nuestra serie se observó inestabilidad hemodinámica y necesidad de cirugía urgente en más de la mitad de los casos, donde los hallazgos del TC fueron una herramienta importante en el manejo quirúrgico precoz de estos pacientes.

Language: en