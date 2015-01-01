|
Citation
Rakhshandehroo S, Duits N, Bergman D, Verkes RJ, Kempes M. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1123243.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
37441140
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Terrorism and violent extremism are major social threats worldwide and are committed not only by men but also by women. Previous research has shown indications of psychopathology, among other personal and contextual factors, as a potential risk factor for perpetrating terrorist and violent extremist crimes. Despite the fact that women have engaged in acts of terrorism and violent extremism throughout history, the vast majority of literature on psychopathology so far has been mainly focused on men with terrorist and violent extremist behavior. As women's engagement in terrorism and violent extremism is increasing, and gender differences in psychopathology in offenders of terrorism or violent extremism may exist based on empirical evidence for such differences in offenders of violence, gender-informed research into psychopathology as a potential risk factor for offending is of pivotal importance for improving the effectiveness of counter-terrorism interventions. The present systematic review was designed to examine what empirical knowledge exists on the presence and potential contributing role of psychopathology in female perpetrators of terrorism or violent extremism.
Language: en
Keywords
|
terrorism; systematic review; mental disorder; psychopathology; violent extremism