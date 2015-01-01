|
Citation
Xu H, Luo X, Shen Y, Jin X. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1138813.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
37441642
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment has been identified as a risk factor for depressive symptoms. Social anxiety is closely associated with depression. Physical activity has been regarded as an underlying protective factor. Little is known about the complex relations among these factors in Chinese middle school students. This study aimed to explore whether social anxiety mediated the association between childhood maltreatment and depressive symptoms and investigate whether physical activity moderated the indirect or direct effect of the mediation model.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; childhood maltreatment; emotional abuse; mediation; moderation; social anxiety