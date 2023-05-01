Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To better describe and treat children with conduct problems (CP), grandiose-manipulative and daring-impulsive traits are proposed for subtyping CP, instead of using only a callous-unemotional specifier. However, the acclaimed benefits of having multiple specifiers for CP remain largely untested and therefore highly speculative. To fill this gap, this study tested longitudinal relations between these 3 specifiers and developmental outcomes in childhood and adolescence, independent of early childhood CP.



METHOD: Longitudinal data from 2 community studies were used. Teacher ratings were used to measure CP and the specifiers in 3- to 5-year-olds from Sweden (n = 2,064) and Spain (n = 2,055). Developmental outcomes were assessed by multiple informants (ie, teachers, parents, and children) 1 to 8 years later.



RESULTS: Early childhood CP were predictive of all outcomes. Callous-unemotional traits predicted low levels of social competence and prosocial behavior, independent of CP (and age, gender, and socioeconomic status). Grandiose-manipulative and daring-impulsive traits were predictive of aggression and violent delinquency, respectively, independent of CP, but also of higher levels of prosocial behavior or social competence.



CONCLUSION: The 3 specifiers are predictive of different outcomes, independent of CP, which is thought to form the basis for developing specifiers for CP.



FINDINGS tentatively challenge the centrality of callous-unemotional traits for subtyping CP, but it is premature to conclude that grandiose-manipulative and daring-impulsive specifiers are needed in future revisions of DSM and ICD. Efforts to systematically evaluate the utility of these specifiers should be welcomed to inform ongoing debates on this matter.

