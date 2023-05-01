|
Colins OF, Lopez-Romero L, Romero E, Andershed H. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
37442204
OBJECTIVE: To better describe and treat children with conduct problems (CP), grandiose-manipulative and daring-impulsive traits are proposed for subtyping CP, instead of using only a callous-unemotional specifier. However, the acclaimed benefits of having multiple specifiers for CP remain largely untested and therefore highly speculative. To fill this gap, this study tested longitudinal relations between these 3 specifiers and developmental outcomes in childhood and adolescence, independent of early childhood CP.
Language: en
callous-unemotional; conduct problems; daring-impulsive; grandiose-manipulative; limited prosocial emotions