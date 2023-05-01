Abstract

Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) youth, individuals whose gender identity is different from the sex that was assigned at birth, report higher rates of mental health and emotional challenges and are approximately twice as likely to access psychiatric inpatient services compared with cisgender peers.(1) Existing research has suggested that the minority stress that TGD youth face from having to navigate transphobic cultural contexts and systems (eg, unsupportive parents/caregivers, school staff, peers) may play a key factor in mental health disparities, such as increased risk of depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and nonsuicidal self-harm.(1,2) These higher rates of mental health challenges among TGD youth offer an explanation as to why these youth access inpatient services significantly more frequently than cisgender peers. Research has found that TGD youth often experience discrimination during psychiatric inpatient admissions (eg, being misgendered during admission intake, facing stigmatization for an evolving gender identity, and receiving care from staff who have not been trained to provide gender-affirming care),(3) despite professional organizations, such as the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, underscoring the importance of TGD youth receiving psychiatric care that is inclusive and affirming.(4) Given that the inpatient setting offers a unique opportunity to facilitate positive and affirming changes for TGD youth, it is essential for providers to have a strong understanding of what affirmative care looks like within this context to best support this vulnerable patient population and reduce experiences of discrimination.

