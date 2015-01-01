SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Carmo E, Manita C. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10538712.2023.2234355

PMID

37439811

Abstract

Online sexual grooming occurs when adults or adolescents contact children and adolescents using online media intending to establish sexual contact with the victims. Professionals who work with children and adolescents can be crucial in the prevention and intervention in this phenomenon. The main goal of this research was to evaluate the knowledge, the perceptions, and the training needs regarding online sexual grooming perpetrated by adults in a sample of professionals who work with children and adolescents in Portugal. A total of 161 professionals participated in the study, of which 72 (45%) were teachers, 52 (32%) were child protection professionals and 37 (23%) were psychologists. A new questionnaire was developed for this study, which was distributed online. All the participants reported having heard the term "online sexual grooming" before. The data show that most participants have some training regarding violence against children and adolescents but that only a minority of participants have training regarding online sexual grooming. Participants reported confidence in their ability to support victims of grooming and considered training regarding this phenomenon as a beneficial tool for professionals. The main conclusion from this research is that professionals are motivated to prevent online sexual grooming, and that, if they receive adequate evidence-based training, they may be essential first responders in sexual abuse cases.


Language: en

Keywords

Child protection professionals; child sexual abuse; online sexual grooming; psychologists; teachers; training needs

