Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Due to patients diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD) can engage risky behaviors, it is necessary to develop evidence based interventions in healthcare that can help to reduce the most pressing problems. BPD-specific cognitive therapy-based mindfulness training (MBCT) can be a solution to this challange. LITERATURE REVIEW: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a significant predictor of subsequent suicide attempts and occurs in 80% of BPD patients. It is related to impulse- and emotion-dysregulation (cognitive-emotional model), as well as the deficit of mindfulness skills, which are also key difficulties in BPD (emotional cascade model, mindfulness deficit theory). The cognitive-emotional reactivity model of NSSI based on the reactivity model in recurrent depression, the four-function model and theories above. The model differs situational, cognitive, emotional, physiological, and behavioral factors that can trigger or maintain NSSI, and it also helps to determine intervention points. STUDY PROTOCOL: Our hypothesis is that the 8-week MBCT training is more effective in developing mindfulness skills, emotion- and impulse control, and in reducing self-harm also than waiting list or supportive therapy. Participants are BPD patients with NSSI, in a quasi-experimental repeated measure design, planned sample size is N=60 per group. Before the training there is a two-stage interview procedure, patients fill out a questionnaire survey and they have to sign a suicide prevention contract. The planned waiting time between the first interview and the start of the training is 8-12 weeks. The group sessions are based on the MBCT training protocol designed to reduce the risk of suicide, supplemented with BPD-specific elements (specific psychoeducation, loving-kindness meditation).



DISCUSSION: Based on the effectiveness of small-sample research, our aim is to test the effectiveness of MBCT training among BPD patients based on the above protocol.

Language: hu