Citation
Levi-Belz Y. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37439284
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide-loss survivors (SLSs) are recognized as an at-risk population for several mental health complications, including complicated grief (CG) and depression. Recent studies have emphasized the contribution of interpersonal factors as well as suicide-related shame and guilt as facilitators of CG and depression among SLSs. In this 6 year longitudinal design study, we examined interpersonal variables as predictors of CG and depression, with suicide-related guilt and shame as mediators.
Language: en
Keywords
longitudinal; complicated grief; depression, suicide-loss survivors; shame