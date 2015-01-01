Abstract

A limited number of studies have investigated the clinical characteristics of snakebite envenomation by exotic (non-native) snakes in Japan. This study reviewed the literature to determine the status and risk of bites by exotic pet snakes in Japan. We reviewed reports of snakebite due to exotic snakes in Japan published between 2000 and 2022, excluding reports of bites by snakes native to Japan, such as Gloydius blomhoffii, Rhabdophis tigrinus, and Protobothrops flavoviridis. During the study period, 11 exotic snakebites were recorded, involving 11 species. The majority of those bitten (10/11 cases) were male, all cases were hand injuries, and there were no fatalities. The snakes responsible belonged to the Colubridae (4/11 cases), Viperidae (4/11 cases), and Elapidae (3/11 cases) families. Cases of envenomation by G. brevicaudus, Bungarus candidus, and Dendroaspis angusticeps were of particular interest. Ten of the eleven patients developed local cytotoxic signs, and three developed "compartment syndrome," in which the surgeons performed decompressive incisions. Two bites from elapid snakes and one from a viperid snake resulted in respiratory failure. Antivenom was given in two cases. Complications were observed, such as acute kidney injury, rhabdomyolysis, coagulopathy, and residual dysfunction of the affected finger. Emergency rooms should be prepared to manage patients who have been bitten by exotic snakes, even though the number of reported cases is not high in Japan. Initial stabilization of patients is crucial, before a definitive diagnosis is made, as with native snakebite envenomation. Finger bites are reported in most cases, which may result in functional impairment of the fingers. In order to collect more comprehensive patient data in Japan, a reporting system for all snakebite envenomations should be considered.

