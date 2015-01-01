Abstract

BACKGROUND: The grease-guns injury is an uncommon injury to the orbit. We present the twelfth and thirteenth cases of grease-gun injury to the orbit to be reported in the English language literature since 1964. Here we discus and review the presentation, investigation, and treatment of this unusual trauma. CASE PRESENTATION: Case 1 was a 29-year-old man who presented 1 day after a grease-gun injury of the left orbit with severe pain, marked periorbital swelling, and proptosis. Computed tomography (CT) revealed penetration of grease into his left orbit. Following surgical removal, proptosis decreased. The limitation of extraocular movement and loss of visual acuity to finger count was discovered after the initial surgery. Motility gradually returned. Visual acuity recovered after phacoemulsification, capsular tension ring and intraocular lens implantation for traumatic cataract and subluxation. Case 2 was a 6-year-old boy who was referred 2 months after a grease-gun injury for worsening swelling with sinus, necrosis and slight ptosis of the upper left eyelids. This is a case of orbital chronic inflammation from grease-gun injuries masquerading as orbital cellulitis. The imaging findings of CT and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are not typical. Surgical exploration and debridement was inevitable and actually relieved the symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Grease-gun injuries can damage the orbit in different degrees. Careful history inquiry and taking is important to establish the diagnosis. Imaging examinations using CT or MRI are helpful to determine depth of trauma and foreign bodies in the orbit at diagnosis. We suggest that surgical exploration and debridement is a key step in the management.

