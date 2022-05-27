Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Globally, the prevalence and incidence of perinatal intimate partner violence (IPV) are well documented and substantiated; however, there is an urgent need to identify interventions to prevent recurrence or revictimisation, and decrease the harms of perinatal IPV. This scoping review is designed to broadly capture all potential interventions for the secondary prevention of IPV, review them in detail, and assess what can reduce revictimisation and foster improvements in both maternal and neonatal outcomes.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: With the structure of the Joanna Briggs Institute and Arksey and O'Malley methodology for scoping reviews, the search will be conducted in: MEDLINE(R) ALL (OvidSP), Embase (OvidSP), CINAHL (EBSCOHost), APA PsycInfo (OvidSP), Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials (OvidSP), Web of Science, and Applied Social Sciences Index & Abstracts (ProQuest). A manual search of the reference lists of the retrieved articles will be conducted to capture all relevant studies for potential inclusion. A year limit of January 2000-June 2022 will be applied to retrieve most current peer-reviewed articles. No search filters or language limits will be used, but only publications in English and French will be eligible for inclusion. Interventions include but are not limited to: psychotherapy, educational sessions, home visitation, etc. Outcomes include but are not limited to: (1) harms of IPV among survivors (eg, revictimisation) and (2) adverse perinatal outcomes (eg, preterm birth). Interventions will be excluded if they target the perpetrator or child(ren) alone. Titles and abstracts of included studies will be screened in duplicate. Full-text documents will be extracted and reviewed by two independent reviewers. Conflicts between reviewers will be resolved by a third independent reviewer.



FINDINGS will be presented with descriptive statistics and narrative synthesis. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: Ethics approval is not required for this scoping review. The results will be disseminated through peer-reviewed publication and conference presentations. STUDY REGISTRATION: Open Science Framework (OSF) registry (https://osf.io/e294r) in Centre for Open Science (OSF) on 27 May 2022.

