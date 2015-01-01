|
Citation
|
Hoenig T, Saxena A, Rice HM, Hollander K, Tenforde AS. Br. J. Sports Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37451705
|
Abstract
|
he sport of running has been revolutionised by technologically advanced running shoes (TARS) that combine cushioning with a resilient midsole and a carbon fibre plate.1 These have become the footwear of choice for almost all high-level distance runners. Based on clinical observations and anecdotal evidence, concerns about running-related injuries have been raised.2 However, we are yet to have a discussion about these risks guided by an evidence base. We hope that this editorial increases awareness of potential medical issues related to TARS and encourages a scientific process to determine how best to ensure safety for our athletes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Running; Shoes