Silva C, McGovern C, Gomez S, Beale E, Overholser J, Ridley J. Clin. Psychol. Psychother. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37449798
OBJECTIVES: Interpersonal factors play an important role in the etiology and treatment of depression. Social support derives from compassionate words and helpful actions provided by family, friends or a significant other. The present study was designed to examine various sources of social support as they relate to the severity of depressive symptoms, hopelessness and suicide risk in adult psychiatric outpatients.
suicide; depression; death; belongingness; hopelessness; social support