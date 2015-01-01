Abstract

Vaping and marijuana use are becoming more common and accessible in young adults. However, questions remain regarding their long-term health implications. Current literature does not suggest that vaping causes intracranial hemorrhages. Here, we present a case of a 32-year-old male with no medical history other than vaping and marijuana use, who was found to have an acute intraventricular hemorrhage presenting as syncope. This paper explores the relationships between vaping, marijuana use, and strokes in the general population, and further elaborates on the effects of vaping in young adults. We hope to raise awareness of the negative health implications vaping has on otherwise healthy patients and encourage clinicians to take thorough histories and identify those who vape so that comprehensive education can be provided.

Language: en