Abstract

Given the high fatality rate due to road traffic accidents in China, understanding the factors influencing aggressive driving behaviors among Chinese drivers is essential to alleviate the problem. The paper describes a dataset of 1039 Chinese drivers' driving behaviors and the socio-cultural factors associated with the behaviors. The dataset was collected through an online survey. The dataset comprises five main categories: 1) driving information, 2) aggressive driving behaviors, 3) friend/peer influence, 4) family influence, and 5) socio-demographic information. The dataset is valuable for public health and transportation researchers to explore factors influencing drivers' driving behaviors and public safety in China. The dataset's construct validity was confirmed by the Bayesian Mindsponge Framework (BMF) analytics. Specifically, the analysis shows that safe driving behaviors are affected by information promoting safe driving that is passively and actively absorbed from friends/peers (friends/peers being role models and friends'/peers' support, respectively). The result is consistent with the Mindsponge Theory's information-processing mechanism in human minds.

Language: en