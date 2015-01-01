Abstract

Self-stabbing and self-cutting represents an uncommon method of suicide. We present a case of a 30-year-old man who was found dead in the forest. The body was naked and showed multiple cut and stab wounds on different parts of the body (face, neck, chest, abdomen, and extremities). A single-edged kitchen knife was found approximately 20 m from the body. Parts of both ears, the fifth toe of the right foot, and the scrotum were cut off. At the autopsy, two of the severed body parts-the toe and the part of the left ear-were found in the stomach. The cause of death was asphyxiation due to blood aspiration resulting from a cut throat injury. A police investigation uncovered a history of substance abuse and two previous suicidal attempts using a knife. Upon complex analysis of all the evidence, the manner of death was ruled a suicide, which was preceded by actions of major self-mutilation and self-cannibalism, both considered rare behavioral patterns.

