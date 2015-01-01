Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The study assessed the prevalence, determinants and coercive strategies relating to Marital Rape (MR) among women in Oyo State, Nigeria.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional survey. SETTING: The study was conducted in 120 communities, 30 wards, 6 Local Government Areas in Oyo State. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 1200 ever-married women aged 18-60 years were recruited using a multi-stage sampling.



METHODS: The participants were interviewed using a semi-structured questionnaire which captured MR-related experiences and coercive strategies. Data were analysed using descriptive statistics, Chi-square, and logistic regression. Odds ratios (OR) and their corresponding 95% Confidence Interval (CI) were reported.



RESULTS: Respondents' mean age was 36.6±9.6 years, while husbands' mean age was 42.1±10.3 years. Most (n=1094, 91.2%) respondents had ever married once and 82.8% (n=993) were currently married. The prevalence of MR was 15.3%. Physical force (n=153, 25.9%), followed by threat (n=139, 23.5%) topped the list of coercive strategies involved in MR. Currently, married women were at a higher risk of MR (OR: 2.73, CI: 1.39-5.37, P = 0.04) relative to divorced women. Respondents whose husbands were aged <30 years were at lower risk of MR (OR:0.03, CI: 0.002-0.47, P=0.01). Women who take decisions on sex alone were more likely to suffer MR (OR:3.95, CI: 1.38 - 11.31, P=0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: Marital rape existed among women with increased risk among those who were currently married, married to older partners or sole decision-makers on sex. Physical force was the commonest coercive strategy used to facilitate MR. Community-based MR -related interventions are recommended. FUNDING: None declared.

