Citation
Fillol A, Fonquerne L, Cambon L, Ridde V. Glob. Health Promot. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Vernacular Title
Pour une santé publique en faveur d'une justice épistémique
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, International Union for Health Promotion and Education, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37448215
Abstract
Public health is increasingly oriented towards the study of oppressive structures (such as racism, sexism, or ableism) and their influence on the labor market, the educational and judicial systems, and the access to quality health systems. This commentary aims to offer a reflection on how these structures also influence the way public health is done. Through the concept of epistemic injustice, which describes the fact that social organization influences the possibility of knowing and asserting one's knowledge in a given society, we show that as public health actors, we can reproduce and reinforce social injustices. Epistemic injustices are mostly the result of everyday structures and practices. It is necessary to develop the use of tools to promote reflexivity to facilitate the putting into perspective of injustices and privileges. [via Google Translate]
Language: en
Keywords
connaissances en santé; équité / justice sociale; injustice épistémique; santé publique