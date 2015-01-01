Abstract

Public health is increasingly oriented towards the study of oppressive structures (such as racism, sexism, or ableism) and their influence on the labor market, the educational and judicial systems, and the access to quality health systems. This commentary aims to offer a reflection on how these structures also influence the way public health is done. Through the concept of epistemic injustice, which describes the fact that social organization influences the possibility of knowing and asserting one's knowledge in a given society, we show that as public health actors, we can reproduce and reinforce social injustices. Epistemic injustices are mostly the result of everyday structures and practices. It is necessary to develop the use of tools to promote reflexivity to facilitate the putting into perspective of injustices and privileges. [via Google Translate]



===



La santé publique s'oriente de plus en plus vers l'étude des structures oppressives (telles que le racisme, le sexisme, ou le validisme) et de leur influence sur le marché de l'emploi, les systèmes éducatifs et judiciaires, et l'accès aux systèmes de santé de qualité. Ce commentaire vise à proposer une réflexion sur la manière dont ces structures influencent également la façon de faire de la santé publique. À travers le concept d'injustice épistémique, qui décrit le fait que l'organisation sociale influence la possibilité de connaître et de faire valoir sa connaissance dans une société donnée, nous montrons qu'en tant qu'acteur.rice de santé publique, nous pouvons reproduire et renforcer des injustices sociales. Les injustices épistémiques sont la plupart du temps le fruit de structures et de pratiques quotidiennes. Il est nécessaire de développer l'utilisation d'outils permettant de favoriser la réflexivité pour faciliter la mise en perspective des injustices et des privilèges.

Language: en