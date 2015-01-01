Abstract

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex (LGBTI) people are more likely to be exposed to domestic violence than the rest of the population. Using a descriptive qualitative methodology, 28 professionals from the educational sector, aged between 28 and 64 years old (M = 44.5), were interviewed to describe and understand their perspectives on the sector's ability to support, intervene and get involved with LGBTI people and, particularly, with victims or former victims of domestic violence. Through a thematic content analysis, three main themes emerged: (i) life trajectories of LGBTI people; (ii) domestic violence perpetrated against LGBTI people; and (iii) training of the educational sector to intervene with LGBTI people. The results show that Portuguese education professionals are not trained to recognize and intervene with LGBTI people and, in particular, with those who are victims of domestic violence, since they are unaware of the existence of protocols and/or guidelines for detecting and preventing risk situations among students. Furthermore, the curricular plan fails in the coverage of domestic violence and LGBTI-related topics, although the National Strategy for Citizenship Education has been implemented in Portugal since 2017.



FINDINGS suggest the need to invest in education professionals' training.

Language: en