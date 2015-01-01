|
Citation
Zgoba KM, Liu L, Matthews DT. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(13).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
37444060
PMCID
Abstract
In this article, we examine our current understanding of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and the intersection of mental health challenges and substance use on sexual and non-sexual recidivism. This study uses administrative data and comprehensive case files of a sample of 626 individuals who were incarcerated for a sexual offense. Each case was standardized to a 10-year post-release follow-up time for criminal history review.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; substance use; adverse childhood effects; sexual offense recidivism