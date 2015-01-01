Abstract

Limited research examines changes in quantities of various forms of smoked/vaped cannabis among regular consumers, including emerging adults (EAs; 18 to 29) in Canada. This information is particularly relevant in the current context of emerging cannabis behaviors among EAs related to political amendments (legalization of cannabis), vaping-related lung illnesses (EVALI), and unprecedented pandemics (COVID-19). This study investigated the impact of legalizing recreational cannabis use in Canada, the EVALI epidemic, and the COVID-19 pandemic on the quantity of smoked/vaped forms of cannabis in relation to gender differences. EAs retrospectively self-reported the quantity of herb, hash, concentrates, joint size, and the number of joints and vaping cartridges in relation to three consecutive developments: pre-legalization, post-legalization; pre-EVALI, post-EVALI, pre-COVID-19, and during COVID-19. The quantity of herb use significantly increased among heavy users, and vaping quantity significantly increased among light users. Overall, an increasing incremental trend was observed in the average quantity of cannabis forms used over time. Males consumed higher quantities of all cannabis forms than females. More males than females reported using concentrates (p < 0.05). These findings reveal unique aspects of the amount of various cannabis forms smoked/vaped in relation to gender and provides preliminary evidence of cannabis consumption behaviors in relation to changing social and cultural contexts.

Language: en