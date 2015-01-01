|
Citation
|
De Leo D, Zammarrelli J, Marinato G, Capelli M, Viecelli Giannotti A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(13).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37444070
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Death reporting is a delicate task. The ways in which it is carried out can have a significant impact on both the recipient and the notifier, especially in the event of a sudden, violent, and traumatic death. Empathetic, sensitive, and attentive communication with survivors can represent a first opportunity to support the bereavement process. The acquisition of specific skills for the delivery of the death notification is necessary for the professional who carries out the communication to increase self-efficacy, knowledge, and perception of competence in this area.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
best practices; death notification; general guidelines; notifying children; professional figures; telephone notification; training programs