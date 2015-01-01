SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lee JM, Park J, Lee H, Lee J, Mallonee J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(13).

Abstract

This study examines the association between cyberbullying victimization and academic satisfaction through flourishing (psychological well-being) among 188 LGBTQ college students utilizing the lens of general strain theory and positive psychology.

RESULTS indicate that flourishing as a mediator explains the association between cyberbullying victimization and academic satisfaction among LGBTQ college students. For these students, flourishing can serve as a protective factor for their academic satisfaction. This finding highlights the need for college counselors, faculty, and administrators to foster psychological well-being among cyberbullied LGBTQ college students. Practice implications will guide the development of a campus-wide cyberbullying intervention for these students.


academic satisfaction; cyberbullying victimization; flourishing; LGBTQ college students

