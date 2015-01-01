|
Citation
|
Lee JM, Park J, Lee H, Lee J, Mallonee J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(13).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37444096
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
This study examines the association between cyberbullying victimization and academic satisfaction through flourishing (psychological well-being) among 188 LGBTQ college students utilizing the lens of general strain theory and positive psychology.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
academic satisfaction; cyberbullying victimization; flourishing; LGBTQ college students