Mullins-Jaime C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(13).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
37444106
BACKGROUND: Some impacts of climate change that are expected to affect the American workforce are rising temperatures, greater prevalence of wildland fires, increase in Lyme disease, and exposure to insecticides. The purpose of this study was to assess how fatal and non-fatal occupational injuries due to environmental heat, forest/brush fires, Lyme disease, and exposure to insecticides have changed over time in the United States and if there were any significant relationships between national occupational injury/illness data and national temperature trends.
Language: en
effects of climate change; occupational fatalities, injuries, and illnesses; occupational illness and injury prevention