Abstract

It is essential to equip midwives and nurses working in the perinatal period with comprehensive knowledge and awareness regarding child abuse prevention. However, most midwives and nurses in Japan do not have the opportunity to learn about abuse prevention during their basic education. We aimed to develop an e-learning program to assist obstetric midwives and nurses in acquiring the knowledge needed to provide support and handle cases with a high risk of abuse, as well as to assess the program's usefulness. This study employed a single-group pre-post design; e-learning served as the intervention. Seventy-one obstetric midwives and nurses were recruited. The program's usefulness was the difference between the participants' pretest and post-test knowledge and efficacy scores. The score data were analyzed using the t-test. A paired t-test revealed that the post-test scores of knowledge and efficacy were significantly higher than those of the pretest, with a large effect size (d = 1.71). Platforms where basic knowledge on how to respond to high-risk abuse cases are lacking in nursing education; thus, this e-learning program is recommended for nurses working in the perinatal field throughout Japan. This educational opportunity for perinatal midwives and nurses will increase awareness and contribute to abuse prevention.

