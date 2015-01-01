Abstract

Violence in healthcare is an urgent and increasing issue. Mental health settings are particularly affected, with severe negative impacts on staff, patients, and organizations. Security technologies could help maintain and improve safety in this field. However, knowledge of their utilization and effectiveness in mental health is lacking. A scoping review was conducted using the methodology recommended by the Joanna Briggs Institute to map research on the utilization and effects of security technologies in mental health, identify how research is currently performed, and highlight gaps in the existing knowledge. Literature search for peer-reviewed publications was performed on PubMed, CINAHL, PsycInfo, Embase, and Scopus. Following the screening process and the eligibility criteria, 22 articles were included in this review. The publication range was 2002-2020, many studies were surveys, and European countries were the most investigated, especially the United Kingdom. Overall, the use of 10 different technologies was reported 46 times. The most represented category was alarms, followed by video cameras, other technologies (such as wearable sensors), and metal detectors. More than half of the included papers reported positive effects of these measures on safety. This review indicates that several security technologies are available in mental health settings, with encouraging positive safety outcomes for both patients and healthcare professionals, especially nurses. However, research on the topic is still emerging, with a limited number of sources and a few high-quality designed studies. Therefore, future research should focus on producing evidence on the availability and effectiveness of these measures in mental health settings across countries.

