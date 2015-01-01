Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injuries to the anterolateral complex (ALC) may contribute to increased rotatory knee laxity. However, it has not been evaluated whether such injuries affect in vivo kinematics when treated in situ. The purpose of this study was to determine the grade of ALC injury and its effect on kinematic and clinical outcomes of ACL-injured patients 24 months after anatomic ACL reconstruction. It was hypothesized that injury to the ALC would be significantly related to patient-reported outcomes (PROs) and in vivo knee kinematics during downhill running.



METHODS: Thirty-five subjects (mean age: 22.8 ± 8.5 years) participating in a randomized clinical trial to compare single- and double-bundle ACL reconstruction were included in the study. Subjects were divided into two groups based on the presence or absence of injury to the ALC, as determined on MRI scans performed within 6 weeks of injury. None of the patients underwent treatment for these ALC injuries. At 24 months, PROs, including the International Knee Documentation Committee Subjective Knee Form (IKDC-SKF), Knee injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score (KOOS) and in vivo knee kinematics during downhill running, were obtained. Pivot-shift test results, PROs and in vivo knee kinematics were compared between groups with and without ALC injury using the Pearson's Chi Squared test and Mann-Whitney U test with significance set at p < 0.05.



RESULTS: The average interval between injury and performing the MRI scans was 9.5 ± 10 days. ALC injury was observed in 17 (49%) study participants. No significant differences were detected in PROs and in vivo kinematics between subjects with and without ALC injury (n.s.).



CONCLUSION: The findings of this study demonstrate that MRI evidence of an ALC injury does not significantly affect in vivo knee kinematics and PROs even in individuals with a high-grade ALC injury. Injuries to the ALC as observed on MRI might not be a useful indication for an anterolateral procedure.

Language: en