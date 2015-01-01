|
Berkay F, Minhas A, Lyons JG, Fonte E, Foster N. J. Craniovertebr. Junction Spine 2023; 14(2): 187-193.
37448502
INTRODUCTION: C2 fractures are one of the most common traumatic injuries of the cervical spine, with high rates of morbidity and mortality. Current literature on the incidence of C2 fractures is limited to populations outside of the United States (US), prior to 2014, or specific age cohorts. The purpose of this study is to report the incidence rate (IR) of C2 fractures and associated patient demographics in the US between 2002 and 2021 using the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database.
epidemiology; Axis; C2; national electronic injury surveillance system