Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Cannabis use is increasingly normalized; psychosis is a major adverse health outcome. We reviewed evidence on cannabis use-related risk factors for psychosis outcomes at different stages toward recommendations for risk reduction by individuals involved in cannabis use.



METHODS: We searched primary databases for pertinent literature/data 2016 onward, principally relying on reviews and high-quality studies which were narratively summarized and quality-graded; recommendations were developed by international expert consensus.



RESULTS: Genetic risks, and mental health/substance use problem histories elevate the risks for cannabis-related psychosis. Early age-of-use-onset, frequency-of-use, product composition (i.e., THC potency), use mode and other substance co-use all influence psychosis risks; the protective effects of CBD are uncertain. Continuous cannabis use may adversely affect psychosis-related treatment and medication effects. Risk factor combinations further amplify the odds of adverse psychosis outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Reductions in the identified cannabis-related risks factors-short of abstinence-may decrease risks of related adverse psychosis outcomes, and thereby protect cannabis users' health.

Language: en