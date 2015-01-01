Abstract

After a chemical fire, an investigation assessed health effects by using syndromic surveillance to monitor emergency department (ED) visits, a general health survey to assess the general public, and a first responders health survey to assess first responders. A total of four separate multivariable logistic regression models were developed to examine associations between reported exposure to smoke, dust, debris, or odor with any reported symptom in the general public. Syndromic surveillance identified areas with increased ED visits. Among general health survey respondents, 45.1% (911 out of 2,020) reported at least one symptom. Respondents reporting exposure to smoke, dust, debris, or odor had 4.5 (95% confidence interval (CI) [3.7, 5.5]), 4.6 (95% CI [3.6, 5.8]), 2.0 (95% CI [1.7, 2.5]), or 5.8 (95% CI [4.7, 7.3]) times the odds of reporting any symptom compared with respondents not reporting exposure to smoke, dust, debris, or odor, respectively. First responders commonly reported contact with material and being within 1 mi of the fire ≥5 hr; 10 out of 31 of first responders reported at least one symptom. There was high symptom burden reported after the fire.



RESULTS from our investigation might assist the directing of public health resources to effectively address immediate community needs and prepare for future incidents.

