Abstract

Child abuse is harm or neglect toward a child by another person, whether an adult or child. It is common in all cultural, ethnic, and income groups. It can be physical, emotional-verbal, sexual, or even neglect. Abuse may cause serious injury and may even result in the death of the child. The aim of the paper is to review the child abuse laws prevalent in our country. Literatures were collected from the Google Scholar and E-Journals of legal services to get a sight of the child protection laws and to enlighten indigent children. Even though our country has different sections in the Indian penal code and many laws for the protection of children, still at the zeroth hour many corrupt rises.

