Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the prevalence of bullying in medical residents and its associated factors.



METHODS: In this systematic review and meta-analysis, articles from MEDLINE, EMBASE, Scopus, PsycInfo, Cochrane databases, and Web of Science were searched. Published and unpublished cross-sectional studies were included. Cochrane's Q test and I(2) statistics were used to assess the existence of heterogeneity. Subgroup analysis and sensitivity analysis were performed on evidence of heterogeneity. Egger's test and funnel plots were performed to investigate publication bias.



RESULTS: A total of 13 cross-sectional studies with a total of 44 566 study participants from different medical residencies were analyzed. The overall prevalence of bullying was 51% (95% CI 36-66). Furthermore, female residents and residents that belong to a minority group had higher odds of experiencing bullying compared to their peers.



CONCLUSION: A high prevalence of bullying in medical residents exists around the world. There is a need for education, dissemination, and more effective interventions among the residents and authorities about bullying to build and promote adequate behaviors and diminish bullying prevalence.

