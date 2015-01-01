Abstract

Distal radius fractures vary widely in fracture pattern and displacement. Impaction injuries involving the dorsal articular surface of the distal radius can present challenges when anatomic reduction and fixation is attempted through a standard volar approach. Dorsal approach to the distal radius can provide direct visualization of these fracture patterns, greatly facilitating anatomic reduction and stabilization. In this technique video, surgical approach, fracture reduction, and operative fixation of a dorsally impacted, intra-articular distal radius fracture through a dorsal approach is presented. Low-profile dorsal plating can be a safe and effective technique in treating amenable distal radius fractures, with satisfactory radiographic and clinical outcomes. Although this technique provides excellent exposure and facilitates anatomic reduction, surgeons should be aware of associated risks of wrist stiffness and extensor tendon irritation and select low-profile constructs to mitigate these risks.

Language: en