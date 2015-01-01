Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Up to 20% of individuals who die by suicide have visited an emergency department (ED) within 4 weeks of their death. Limited guidance is available regarding the modification of clinical outcomes following a psychosocial intervention in the ED for pediatric and adult populations.



METHODS: A systematic review following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines was conducted to identify studies focused on single-session psychosocial interventions for pediatric and adult patients experiencing suicide-related thoughts or behaviors (SRTB) in the ED. Two reviewers independently screened articles identified using the key terms suicide/self-harm, emergency department, and interview. Medline, PubMed, Embase, PsycINFO, CINAHL, and CENTRAL were searched from inception to August 2018.



RESULTS: After screening 3234 abstracts, 29 articles were selected for full-text review and 14 articles, representing 8 distinct studies (N=782), were included. A high level of heterogeneity was present in the included articles, with 7 randomized-controlled trials, 2 nonrandomized-controlled trials, 2 cohort studies, 2 observational studies, and 1 feasibility study. Most of the included studies focused on adolescents (6 articles) or military veterans (7 articles). Strong statistical evidence of ED interventions improving outpatient service linkage was supported (χ2: 81.80, P<0.0001, 7 studies).



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this study suggested promising outcomes for patients presenting to the ED with SRTB who receive a single-session psychosocial intervention. All of the studies that measured such outcomes found significantly increased follow-up care in the intervention arm. Further research is needed to strengthen the evidence base, provide better patient representation, and improve our understanding of the mechanisms by which the psychosocial intervention for SRTB in the ED ameliorates patient outcomes (CRD42020156496).

