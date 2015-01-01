Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Lock to Live is an interactive web-based lethal means safety decision aid that promotes temporary storage of firearms and medications. It has primarily been provided to suicidal patients in emergency department settings. The goal of this study was to evaluate the feasibility and acceptability of the Lock to Live decision aid with hospitalized adults at increased risk of suicide.



METHODS: Subjects provided demographic information and completed the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale after which they completed the Lock to Live program followed by a survey.



RESULTS: Twenty participants were recruited for this study, 5 of whom had access to firearms and 19 of whom had access to medications. Lock to Live was feasible to use as the mean length of time to complete the program was 10.0±5.3 minutes. It was acceptable to most participants as 75% of participants found it to be easy to use, and 65% of participants agreed that Lock to Live was helpful in making a decision about changing access to firearms/medications.



CONCLUSION: Lock 2 Live decision aid appears to be a feasible and acceptable tool for hospitalized patients at risk for suicide.

