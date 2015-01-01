|
Citation
|
Singh M, Levins B, McCall WV, Anderson M, Olsen E, Yee V, Cushing M, Spearman-McCarthy EV. J. Psychiatr. Pract. 2023; 29(4): 308-313.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37449828
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Lock to Live is an interactive web-based lethal means safety decision aid that promotes temporary storage of firearms and medications. It has primarily been provided to suicidal patients in emergency department settings. The goal of this study was to evaluate the feasibility and acceptability of the Lock to Live decision aid with hospitalized adults at increased risk of suicide.
Language: en