Abstract

Human trafficking, which includes sex and labor trafficking, is a pressing issue that needs to be more adequately addressed. Health care professionals have a unique opportunity to assist people who are experiencing human trafficking. However, no consensus exists concerning the involvement of law enforcement through mandatory reporting of trafficked adults. This column uses argument-based ethics to analyze existing literature on ethical justification for mandatory reporting laws. It also recommends areas of growth for health care professionals and ethicists concerned about the use of mandatory reporting for human trafficking.

Language: en