Abstract

Oxygen saturation (SpO(2) )-based parameters are more strongly linked to impaired daytime vigilance than the conventional diagnostic metrics in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). However, whether the association between SpO(2) -based parameters and impaired daytime vigilance is modulated by sex, remains unknown. Hence, we investigated the interplay between sex and detailed SpO(2) -based metrics and their association with impaired vigilance in patients with OSA. The study population consisted of 855 (473 males, 382 females) patients with suspected OSA who underwent overnight polysomnography and psychomotor vigilance task (PVT). The population was grouped by sex and divided into quartiles (Q1-Q4) based on median reaction times (RTs) in the PVT. In addition to conventional diagnostic metrics, desaturation severity (DesSev), fall severity (FallSev), and recovery severity (RecovSev) were compared between the sexes and between the best (Q1) and worst (Q4) performing quartiles by using cumulative distribution functions (CDFs). Additionally, sex-specific covariate-adjusted linear regression models were used to investigate the connection between the parameters and RTs. The CDFs showed significantly higher hypoxic load in Q4 in males compared to females. In addition, the DesSev (β = 8.05, p < 0.01), FallSev (β = 6.48, p = 0.02), RecovSev (β = 9.13, p < 0.01), and Oxygen Desaturation Index (β = 12.29, p < 0.01) were associated with increased RTs only in males. Conversely, the Arousal Index (β = 10.75-11.04, p < 0.01) was associated with impaired vigilance in females. The severity of intermittent hypoxaemia was strongly associated with longer RTs in males whereas the Arousal Index had the strongest association in females. Thus, the impact of hypoxic load on impaired vigilance seems to be stronger in males than females.

