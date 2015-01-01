Abstract

Indigenous children and adolescents across the USA and Canada experience increased emotional, physical, and sexual violence resulting from the longstanding effects of colonialism and historical trauma. There is a substantial lack of research exploring these issues and scarce efforts outside of Indigenous communities to support victims. However, the association between exposure to violence and abuse and adverse health outcomes among Indigenous children and adolescents is clear. In this Viewpoint, we explore this association, discuss historical context, highlight important work by governments and community organisations, and suggest actions for paediatricians and paediatric health-care providers.

Language: en