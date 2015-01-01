SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Angelino AC, Burns J, LaForme C, Giroux R. Lancet Child Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/S2352-4642(23)00135-9

PMID

37451299

Abstract

Indigenous children and adolescents across the USA and Canada experience increased emotional, physical, and sexual violence resulting from the longstanding effects of colonialism and historical trauma. There is a substantial lack of research exploring these issues and scarce efforts outside of Indigenous communities to support victims. However, the association between exposure to violence and abuse and adverse health outcomes among Indigenous children and adolescents is clear. In this Viewpoint, we explore this association, discuss historical context, highlight important work by governments and community organisations, and suggest actions for paediatricians and paediatric health-care providers.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print