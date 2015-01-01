|
Ichiki T, Koyama A, Imai M, Nishi Y, Abe Y, Fukunaga R, Murakami R, Nagaoka M, Takebayashi M, Fujise N. Psychogeriatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation is closely related to severe suicidal behaviour and is an important predictor of suicide attempt and completion, including in older people. Older people tend to have many opportunities to be conscious of death, and may have vague suicidal ideation because of various loss experiences, even if they are not depressed. We hypothesised that suicidal ideation among older people might be a risk factor for later transition to depression. The present study aimed to clarify risk factors that predict the incidence of depression in older people 3 years post-baseline in a rural area of Japan, and to examine the subsequent course of depression among non-depressed older people with suicidal ideation.
depression; cohort studies; rural population; suicidal ideation