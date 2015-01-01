SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chen S, Shang C, Zhu F. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 23(13).

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s23135796

37447644

PMC10346832

The transportation control infrastructure serves as the foundation for regional traffic signal control. However, in practice, this infrastructure is often imperfect and complex, characterized by factors such as heterogeneity and uncertainty, which pose significant challenges to existing methods and systems. Therefore, this paper proposes a novel approach to coordinated traffic signal control that emphasizes flexibility. To achieve this flexibility, we combine the flexible model of complex networks with robust fuzzy control methods. This approach enables us to overcome the complexity of the transportation control infrastructure and ensure efficient management of traffic signals. Additionally, to ensure long-term operational ease, we develop a regional traffic signal control system using steam computing technology, which provides high scalability and compatibility. Finally, computational experiments are performed to validate adaptability and performance of our proposed approach.


flexible; regional traffic signal control; transportation control infrastructure; universal adaptability

