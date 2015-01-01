Abstract

In vehicular networks, vehicles download vehicular information for various applications, including safety, convenience, entertainment, and social interaction, from the corresponding content servers via stationary roadside units. Since sufficient RSUs might be difficult to deploy due to rough geographical conditions or high deployment costs, vehicular networks can feature uncovered outage zones between two neighboring RSUs. In these outage zones, vehicles cannot download content, and thus the vehicle networks are defined as intermittently connected vehicular networks. In intermittently connected vehicular networks, the download delay and traffic overhead on the backhaul links are increased due to the large size of the content requested by vehicle users and the long distances between RSUs. Using the mobility information of vehicles, several schemes have been proposed to solve this issue by precaching and relaying content via multiple relaying vehicles in the outage zone. However, because they involved the individual ranking of vehicles for precaching and allocated all of the available precaching amounts to the top-ranking vehicles, they decreased the success rate of content requests and the fairness of vehicle precaching. To overcome the problem of these previous schemes, this paper proposes a multiple precaching vehicle selection (MPVS) scheme that efficiently selects a content-precaching vehicle group with multiple precaching vehicles to precache relayed content in outage zones. To achieve this, we first designed numerical models to decide the necessity and the amount of precaching and to calculate the available precaching amounts of vehicles. Next, MPVS calculates all available vehicle sets and ranks each set based on the available precaching amount. Then, the content-precaching vehicle group is identified from the sets by considering both set rankings and vehicle communication overheads. MPVS also provides a content downloading process through the content-precaching vehicle group in the outage zone. Simulation results conducted in various environments with a content request model and a highway mobility model verified that MPVS was superior to a representative previous scheme.

