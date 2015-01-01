Abstract

As an advanced driver assistance system, automatic emergency braking (AEB) can effectively reduce accidents by using high-precision and high-coverage sensors. In particular, it has a significant advantage in reducing front-end collisions and rear-end accidents. Unfortunately, avoiding side collisions is a challenging problem for AEB. To tackle these challenges, we propose active seat belt pretensioning on driver injury in vehicles equipped with AEB in unavoidable side crashes. Firstly, records of impact cases from China's National Automobile Accident In-Depth Investigation System were used to investigate a scenario in which a vehicle is impacted by an oncoming car after the vehicle's AEB system is triggered. The scenario was created using PreScan software. Then, the simulated vehicles in the side impact were devised using a finite element model of the Toyota Yaris and a moving barrier. These were constructed in HyperMesh software along with models of the driver's side seatbelt, side airbag, and side curtain airbag. Moreover, the models were verified, and driver out-of-position instances and injuries were evaluated in simulations with different AEB intensities up to 0.7 g for three typical side impact angles. Last but not least, the optimal combination of seatbelt pretensioning and the timing thereof for minimizing driver injury at each side impact angle was identified using orthogonal tests; immediate (at 0 ms) pretensioning at 80 N was applied. Our experiments show that our active seatbelt with the above parameters reduced the weighted injury criterion by 5.94%, 22.05%, and 20.37% at impact angles of 90°, 105°, and 120°, respectively, compared to that of a conventional seatbelt. The results of the experiment can be used as a reference to appropriately set the collision parameters of active seat belts for vehicles with AEB.

