Abstract

There are many visually impaired people globally, and it is important to support their ability to walk independently. Acoustic signals and escort zones have been installed on pedestrian crossings for the visually impaired people to walk safely; however, pedestrian accidents, including those involving the visually impaired, continue to occur. Therefore, to realize safe walking for the visually impaired on pedestrian crossings, we present an automatic sensing method for pedestrian crossings using images from cameras attached to them. Because the white rectangular stripes that mark pedestrian crossings are aligned, we focused on the edges of these rectangular stripes and proposed a novel pedestrian crossing sensing method based on the dispersion of the slope of a straight line in Hough space. Our proposed method possesses unique characteristics that allow it to effectively handle challenging scenarios that traditional methods struggle with. It excels at detecting crosswalks even in low-light conditions during nighttime when illumination levels may vary. Moreover, it can detect crosswalks even when certain areas are partially obscured by objects or obstructions. By minimizing computational costs, our method achieves high real-time performance, ensuring efficient and timely crosswalk detection in real-world environments. Specifically, our proposed method demonstrates an impressive accuracy rate of 98.47%. Additionally, the algorithm can be executed at almost real-time speeds (approximately 10.5 fps) using a Jetson Nano small-type computer, showcasing its suitability as a wearable device.

Language: en