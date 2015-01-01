Abstract

The Internet of vehicles (IoV) is an Internet-of-things-based network in the area of transportation. It comprises sensors, network communication, automation control, and data processing and enables connectivity between vehicles and other objects. This study performed main path analysis (MPA) to investigate the trajectory of research regarding the IoV. Studies were extracted from the Web of Science database, and citation networks among these studies were generated. MPA revealed that research in this field has mainly covered media access control, vehicle-to-vehicle channels, device-to-device communications, layers, non-orthogonal multiple access, and sixth-generation communications. Cluster analysis and data mining revealed that the main research topics related to the IoV included wireless channels, communication protocols, vehicular ad hoc networks, security and privacy, resource allocation and optimization, autonomous cruise control, deep learning, and edge computing. By using data mining and statistical analysis, we identified emerging research topics related to the IoV, namely blockchains, deep learning, edge computing, cloud computing, vehicular dynamics, and fifth- and sixth-generation mobile communications. These topics are likely to help drive innovation and the further development of IoV technologies and contribute to smart transportation, smart cities, and other applications. On the basis of the present results, this paper offers several predictions regarding the future of research regarding the IoV.

Language: en