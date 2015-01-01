Abstract

Severe alcohol use disorder (AUD) in the context of housing instability remains one of the most complex health and social issues. Homelessness is related to increased vulnerability to stigma, marginalization and harmful ways of alcohol consumption, including non-beverage alcohol use (NBA). As a result, severe intoxication, alcohol poisoning, injury and death are common occurrences. Although harm minimization strategies have been readily proposed and examined in the context of drug use, applying the same principles to severe AUD remains controversial within the research and treatment community. This article summarizes the emerging research on managed alcohol programs to increase awareness about alcohol-related strategies that address severe AUD and provide other wrap-around supports such as housing, health and social services to mitigate various harms, including COVID-19.

Language: en